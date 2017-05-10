You're Going to Want Sneakers Like Sofia Richie's

  By
  &

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Sofia Richie

Elite Images / BACKGRID

Is there a more universal piece of footwear?

The sporty shoe style—loved by all but mostly Sofia Richie—isn't going anywhere. In fact, on any given day of the week, sneakers have pretty much become everyone's go-to wardrobe choice. And because you need seven days worth of outfit material, your sneaker collection could use some work.

Enter this healthy dose of shoe-spiration! We've rounded up our favorite spring sneakers for you to take a peek at (and then maybe add to cart) because, sure, Sofia's Common Projects are killer, but not everyone has $395 to spend on their next pair.

Get shopping!

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Reebok

Classic Leather, $70

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Maje

Frax Appliqued Canvas Sneakers, $163

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Nine West

Pirin Slip-On Sneakers, $89

ESC: Spring Sneakers

H&M

Sneakers, $35

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Nike

Classic Ultra Leather Sneaker, $100

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Adidas

Tubular Shadow Casual Shoes, $100

ESC: Spring Sneakers

3.1 Phillip Lim

Trance Leather-Trimmed Denim Sneakers, $213

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Topshop

Calypso Lace Up Flatform Trainers, $45

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Alexander Wang

Eden Smooth and Textured-Leather Sneakers, $198

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Creative Recreation

Ceroni Black White, $90

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Anya Hindmarch

Tennis Shoe Carrefour Embossed Leather Sneakers, $174

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Iris and Ink

Portland Ostrich-Effect Leather Sneakers, $135

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Mango

Herringbone Pattern Sneakers, $60

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Sandro

Suede Sneakers, $124

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Converse

Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Low Top, $60

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Kenneth Cole

Women's Kam Leather Sneaker, $120

ESC: Spring Sneakers

Zara

Silver-Toned Plimsolls, $50

Stock up on good looking pairs of kicks. Plural.

Because you can never have enough.

