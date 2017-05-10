Is there a more universal piece of footwear?

The sporty shoe style—loved by all but mostly Sofia Richie—isn't going anywhere. In fact, on any given day of the week, sneakers have pretty much become everyone's go-to wardrobe choice. And because you need seven days worth of outfit material, your sneaker collection could use some work.

Enter this healthy dose of shoe-spiration! We've rounded up our favorite spring sneakers for you to take a peek at (and then maybe add to cart) because, sure, Sofia's Common Projects are killer, but not everyone has $395 to spend on their next pair.