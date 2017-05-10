After conquering the big screen, Deadpool is now coming to TV. FXX announced it has ordered a new animated adult comedy, currently without a title, with Donald Glover and Stephen Glover, the producers of Atlanta, serving as executive producers, showrunners and writers.

"Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who'll bring the untitled Marvel's Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta," Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. "With the success of Legion, we're looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original."