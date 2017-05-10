Marvel Comics
After conquering the big screen, Deadpool is now coming to TV. FXX announced it has ordered a new animated adult comedy, currently without a title, with Donald Glover and Stephen Glover, the producers of Atlanta, serving as executive producers, showrunners and writers.
"Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who'll bring the untitled Marvel's Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta," Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. "With the success of Legion, we're looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original."
Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are also executive producers. The first season of 10 episodes is scheduled to debut in 2018.
"How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX—the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth! We're thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation," Loeb said in a statement.
Deadpool first debuted in 1991. Largely associated with various members of X-Men, the "merc with a mouth" made his big screen debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine played by Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds returned to the role in the box office hit Deadpool. A sequel is in the works. FX did not announce any voice cast for the project.
This is the third X-Men-related show hitting TV screens. Fox recently ordered The Gifted, a new series set in the world of X-Men about a family on the run from an anti-mutant government starring Amy Acker and Stephen Moyer. FX also has Legion, starring Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza.
