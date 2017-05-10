Christopher "Big Black" Boykin's ex-wife Shannon Turley, with whom he shares a little girl, says she is "heartbroken" about the death of the Rob & Big star.

Big Black died Tuesday at the age of 45 after suffering a heart attack, his rep had confirmed to E! News.

"This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife," Turley, 39, wrote on his Twitter page early Wednesday. "I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him."

Isis is the former couple's 9-year-old daughter. Big Black and Turley divorced in 2009, records show.

The post marked the first one that has appeared on Big Black's Twitter account since his death.