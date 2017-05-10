Christopher "Big Black" Boykin's ex-wife Shannon Turley, with whom he shares a little girl, says she is "heartbroken" about the death of the Rob & Big star.
Big Black died Tuesday at the age of 45 after suffering a heart attack, his rep had confirmed to E! News.
"This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife," Turley, 39, wrote on his Twitter page early Wednesday. "I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him."
Isis is the former couple's 9-year-old daughter. Big Black and Turley divorced in 2009, records show.
The post marked the first one that has appeared on Big Black's Twitter account since his death.
Esther Lin/Forza LLC/Forza LLC via Getty Images
Big Black posted several photos of their little girl on his Facebook page over the years, most recently last August, just as she was starting a new school year.
"3rd Grade Ice you growing too fast," he wrote.
Big Black rose to fame as the professional skateboarder-turned-bodyguard of host Rob Dyrdek on Rob & Big, a popular MTV series that aired for three seasons until 2008.
"My heart is broken. I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality," Dydrek wrote on social media. "I am so thankful for you."
"We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure," he added. "I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart."