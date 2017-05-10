Elle Fanning and 23 More Stars' First Vogue Covers

Welcome to the big leagues, Elle Fanning.

Though she's been working in Hollywood since childhood, the 19-year-old actress just scored her first Vogue cover. But Elle doesn't consider herself famous—even when the paparazzi snap her picture. "The rest of the world is like, 'Who is that person?'" Elle says. "I'm like, 'I'm sorry!'"

In the magazine's June 2017 issue (on newsstands May 23), director Sofia Coppola raves about how Fanning unveils a new side of herself in the movie The Beguiled, co-starring Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman and in theaters June 23. "Elle is so sweet, and a kid, and to have her play this role where she's kind of like the slutty, mischievous one, very vain and kind of a bad girl—that's the opposite of her personality," Sofia gushes. "I thought that was really fun."

"Sofia was so excited about making me the bad girl!" Elle laughs.