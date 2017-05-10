All rise for the honorable...Amy Schumer?

That's right—the Golden Globe nominee traded in the movie cameras for the courtroom on Tuesday when she paid a visit to the set of Judge Judy. Of course, the comedian took matters into her own hands as she made herself comfortable in Judy's chair and bantered with the show's signature bailiff, Petri Hawkins-Byrd.

Byrd even helped the star get into the swing of things by handing over some paperwork.

"Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents! Thank you for having me and my sis!!!" she wrote on Instagram after the visit.