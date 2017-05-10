Amy Schumer Channels Judge Judy for a Day and the Result Is Just as Dramatic as You'd Expect

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gisele Bundchen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Miley Cyrus, Malibu, Music Video

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music Video "Malibu" and Will Perform Song at Billboard Music Awards 2017

Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella, Total Bellas

Brie Bella Dishes on Pregnancy, Nikki & John Cena Talk Marriage & More in Total Bellas Season 2 Sneak Peek: Watch!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amy Schumer, Judge Judy

Instagram

All rise for the honorable...Amy Schumer?

That's right—the Golden Globe nominee traded in the movie cameras for the courtroom on Tuesday when she paid a visit to the set of Judge Judy. Of course, the comedian took matters into her own hands as she made herself comfortable in Judy's chair and bantered with the show's signature bailiff, Petri Hawkins-Byrd.

Byrd even helped the star get into the swing of things by handing over some paperwork. 

"Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents! Thank you for having me and my sis!!!" she wrote on Instagram after the visit. 

Photos

Amy Schumer's Best Looks

The Snatched star and her sister Kim Caramele really got into character when they took to the stands to pose as battling litigants with Byrd stuck in the middle of things. 

"Ay yo what up Byrd!" Schumer quipped. 

The longtime bailiff was more than happy to have a visit from the funny ladies. 

"Her Funnyness", Amy Schumer and I goofing around on the set of...of... (Dagumit, what's the name of that show again?")#amyschumer #OfficerByrd #judgejudy," he wrote on Instagram. 

Plus, it seems the ladies are tried and true fans of the show. If you have any doubt, just take a gander at this photo on Kim's Instagram account—she's watching Judge Judy

Hey, Judge—if you ever want to go on a vacation, Amy and Kim seem to have you covered. 

TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again