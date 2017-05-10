Tom Holland's Mom Tricks Him Into Staying Close to Home

Who can blame Tom Holland's mom for wanting to keep him close to home?

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor makes his American talk show debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday and opens up about learning to live on his own—well, sort of.

"I have just gone through the stressful process of buying my first apartment, which I am over the moon with. The funny story is I'd been looking for an apartment for nearly two years. My mom rang me up, actually, while I was shooting re-shoots here on this lot. She was like, 'Tom, I've found the most amazing apartment. It's two bedrooms. It's lovely. You'll love it. It's brilliant,'" Holland tells Ellen DeGeneres. "I was like, 'Mom, that sounds amazing. Where is it?'"