Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Oh, boy! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have a son on the way.

The announcement was made in Us Weekly's May 22 issue, on newsstands now. Montag, who is 17 weeks along in her pregnancy, received the call not too long ago, "started screaming" after getting the call from her doctor's office. "It was in my heart to have a boy," the former star of MTV's The Hills said. "I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, 'Let's just make sure it's healthy. Boy or girl, I don't care.'"

Pratt, 33, is "really excited" to have a mini-me, Montag added. "I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son. I'm hoping to God that we don't just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it'd be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close." The mom-to-be, meanwhile, is "really excited" to see her son's "little smile."