Christopher Meloni said goodbye to Detective Elliot Stabler and Law & Order: SVU in May 2011 seemingly with no regrets.

Meloni, who is starring opposite Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn on the big screen in Snatched, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed his departure from the long-running drama.

"Do you regret leaving SVU?" host Andy Cohen asked him.

"Not for a day," Meloni said.

"How did you know when it was time to leave?" Cohen followed up.