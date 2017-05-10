How do you really feel, Patti LuPone?

The 68-year-old Broadway legend appeared as a guest on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday when a fan called in with a question. "Did you and Madonna ever have a conversation about your two iconic performances as Evita?" the viewer asked LuPone.

(LuPone played Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón in the original 1979 Broadway production of Evita, winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Madonna starred in the 1996 film adaptation, winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.)

"No," LuPone said. "But she was downstairs at the Mitzi Newhouse when I was upstairs doing Anything Goes in the Vivian Beaumont, and a press agent actually put a sign up that there was only one diva allowed in this theater at a time. It wasn't me! It was the press agent that did it. I don't know whether she ever found out about it. I did meet her after her opening night party, and the only thing that Madonna has ever said to me was, 'I'm taller than you.' Bada-bing!"