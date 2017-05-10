OK, we know Raven is suffering from some seriously real-looking hallucinations on The 100 right now, but is it too much to hope that maybe she's not hallucinating in this sneak peek?
In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, Raven (Lindsey Morgan) is starting to doubt her plans to build a suit that would allow her to take one last spacewalk before succumbing to her deteriorating brain. As she's talking to the imaginary Becca (Erica Cerra), a male voice sounds vaguely like it's telling Raven not to listen to the hallucination. Then, when Raven falls to the ground and starts seizing, a pair of feet appear, and a hand reaches out.
Real, or not real?!
As much as we don't want Raven to die in space, her situation seems pretty dire. Morgan originally said that while at first she thought suicide was a pretty selfish move, it actually makes a lot of sense for what Raven's been going through. The imaginary Becca is part of her accepting her fate.
"I think Becca, as much of a hallucination as she is, I think she's an actual manifestation of her true heart's desire that Raven's been protesting for a very long time, or not allowing herself to indulge in," she says. "So she's finally letting that out and she's listening to it, and she's taking on this new chapter which unfortunately is the ending chapter, I think with a lot of grace, and a lot of spirit, a lot of grit."
Whether or not this new someone is also a hallucination (which they probably are), hopefully they've got some other idea for Raven that doesn't involve death. We're also hoping that if it is a hallucination, it might be her long dead ex boyfriend Finn (Thomas McDonell). We've just got a lot of hopes.
This week's episode, which was directed by Henry Ian Cusick, also deals with the aftermath of last week's failed conclave, when Clarke (Eliza Taylor) led Skaikru in taking the bunker for themselves, leaving Kane and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) locked outside with the other clans. Basically, there's a lot at stake, but there always is on this show.
