OK, we know Raven is suffering from some seriously real-looking hallucinations on The 100 right now, but is it too much to hope that maybe she's not hallucinating in this sneak peek?

In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, Raven (Lindsey Morgan) is starting to doubt her plans to build a suit that would allow her to take one last spacewalk before succumbing to her deteriorating brain. As she's talking to the imaginary Becca (Erica Cerra), a male voice sounds vaguely like it's telling Raven not to listen to the hallucination. Then, when Raven falls to the ground and starts seizing, a pair of feet appear, and a hand reaches out.

Real, or not real?!