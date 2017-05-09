That silliness was followed by the whole group joining Colbert for an interview, during which everyone reminisced about their early field pieces and all the times they put themselves in danger for whatever assignment they had been given.

For instance, one time, Bee found the subject of a story planning a foursome with his friend, Bee, and one of the show producers, and Colbert once had to escape the KKK.

Stewart also took a moment to wonder why he seemed to have aged the most out of everyone on stage, comparing himself to Mr. Holland, of Mr. Holland's Opus.

And of course, we also had to watch John Oliver break his nose during a Civil War reenactment multiple times, in black and white and slow motion.

While Steve Carell, who was a correspondent from 1999 to 2005, was too famous busy shooting a movie and couldn't make it to the reunion, he did acknowledge the gathering of his old coworkers on Twitter.