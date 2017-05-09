Ah, 2005.
It was a simpler time, when Twitter hadn't yet been invented, Lost had only aired one season, and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart employed some of today's comedy greats as correspondents.
Tonight, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert reunited a few of those greats to, of course, discuss politics, but also to celebrate that it's been 20 years since Colbert joined The Daily Show. Part of that celebration included recreating a scene from the Daily Show breakroom in the summer of 2005, when Colbert was just about to leave for his own show.
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, Ed Helms, Rob Cordry, and Steve Carell (played by John Oliver) all donned some wigs and fake facial hair to make Hangover and Hot Tub Time Machine jokes and steal each other's yogurts from the break room fridge.
That silliness was followed by the whole group joining Colbert for an interview, during which everyone reminisced about their early field pieces and all the times they put themselves in danger for whatever assignment they had been given.
For instance, one time, Bee found the subject of a story planning a foursome with his friend, Bee, and one of the show producers, and Colbert once had to escape the KKK.
Stewart also took a moment to wonder why he seemed to have aged the most out of everyone on stage, comparing himself to Mr. Holland, of Mr. Holland's Opus.
And of course, we also had to watch John Oliver break his nose during a Civil War reenactment multiple times, in black and white and slow motion.
While Steve Carell, who was a correspondent from 1999 to 2005, was too famous busy shooting a movie and couldn't make it to the reunion, he did acknowledge the gathering of his old coworkers on Twitter.
"Sorry that I'm not there, @Colbertlateshow," he tweeted. "Miss you guys."
Maybe he can make it to the next reunion? Because honestly, we'll take as many of these as we can get.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.