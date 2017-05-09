People let me tell you 'bout my best friend...
For fans of the beloved MTV series Rob & Big, its quintessential theme song sparks memories upon memories of Rob Dyrdek and Christopher "Big Black" Boykin's unlikely friendship. The inseparable duo captured our hearts across their three-season run in the early 2000s, and it's only fitting we pay tribute to one half of the larger-than-life pair with a look back at his most unforgettable moments with the pro skateboarder.
As E! News previously reported, Boykin passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 45. Ridiculousness co-star Chanel West Coast has since honored his memory on Twitter, and Big Black's longtime supporters continue to do the same.
Check out a few of our favorite Rob & Big memories below:
Who could forget the Death Row Records parody that started it all?! Rob and Big's bulldog Meaty joined them for an official portrait inspired by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tupac and Suge Knight, and the rest was history.
And speaking of Meaty, their family was made complete when Big suggested an adorable pooch would complement their dynamic. The soon-to-be parents flew on a private jet to pick up Meaty in Arizona, later giving the pup a proper welcome home celebration complete with a performance from hip-hop group Three Six Mafia.
The bulldog would end up following in Dyrdeck's footsteps and learn to skateboard... kind of.
Mini Horse! Yet another adorable animal came into the fold when Rob and Big figured Meaty needed a companion. Enter Mini Horse, who became a staple in the show's cast thanks to his unruly behavior.
In a moment that spurred countless Halloween costumes in 2008, Rob and Big attempted to break into the modeling world by way of a cereal box. Special Buddies for life, right?
Rob and Big reached peak, well, Rob and Big when they treated MTV Cribs to a hilarious tour of their mansion. From the epic mural painted across the backyard to Rob's massive skate ramp, re-watching this clip will give you major feels.
Whenever Dyrdek's parents were roped into the crew's antics, you know something great was about to happen.
Every holiday brought a new opportunity for bigger and better photo opps...
And last, but certainly not least, is none other than "Bobby Light." Rob came up with the ridiculous persona and dubbed him a "one hit wonder, R&B sensation" who collaborated with The Chunky Boys (made up of Big and their buddy Bam Bam) for some not-to-be-missed music videos.
Tell us your favorite Rob & Big memories in the comments below!