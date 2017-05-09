People let me tell you 'bout my best friend...

For fans of the beloved MTV series Rob & Big, its quintessential theme song sparks memories upon memories of Rob Dyrdek and Christopher "Big Black" Boykin's unlikely friendship. The inseparable duo captured our hearts across their three-season run in the early 2000s, and it's only fitting we pay tribute to one half of the larger-than-life pair with a look back at his most unforgettable moments with the pro skateboarder.

As E! News previously reported, Boykin passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 45. Ridiculousness co-star Chanel West Coast has since honored his memory on Twitter, and Big Black's longtime supporters continue to do the same.

Check out a few of our favorite Rob & Big memories below: