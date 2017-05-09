The reveal came only after Major had spent time making amends—writing letters to his friends (including one tear-stained one to Ravi) and even visiting his mother, who he hadn't seen in the years since she came out as gay. And it was almost in time for even Liv (Rose McIver) to be cured (and eat all the ice cream), until Ravi discovered that all the syringes had been stolen. Prime suspects include Blaine, for obvious reasons, and Don E. (Bryce Hodgson), who had a customer willing to hand over his trust fun in exchange for the cure.

As for Peyton, she's obviously pissed, and pretty much done with Blaine forever, despite how beautiful(ish) their brief relationship was.

And now, says executive producer Rob Thomas, Blaine's not only back to his old villainous self, but he's a villain with a broken heart.

We got on the phone with Thomas to find out everything we need to know after tonight's enlightening episode: