Christopher ''Big Black'' Boykin Dies at 45: Look Back at His Most Memorable Moments With Rob Dyrdek
Rob Dyrdek is speaking out after the shocking death of his beloved friend and former Rob & Big co-star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 45.
"My heart is broken. I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality," he wrote on social media. "I am so thankful for you."
The MTV star added, "We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart."
Big Black rose to fame as the professional skateboarder-turned-TV host's bodyguard on the wildly popular MTV series, which ran for three seasons from 2006-2008.
The unlikely duo's onscreen antics led to two spin-off series, Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, which Big Black made several appearances on. He also popped up on MTV shows Guy Code and Snack Off.
"I am so thankful for this moment..." Rob also shared on Twitter Tuesday night with a photo of Big Black holding his baby. "Thank you for being an amazing human being and brother."
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
In addition to Rob's words, MTV released an official statement, "MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing. He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."
Known for his big heart and his imposing size (he was 6'6"), Big Black also launched a plus-sized clothing lines called Big Man Network and Big Dime Pieces.
The Mississippi native, who is survived by 9-year-old daughter Isis Rea Boykin, recently reflected on his Rob & Black days with an Instagram tribute just over a month ago.
"Whenever I have dinner at Lemonade in Studio City, I always cross the street to a look at one of my accomplishments, 'the Ventura Blvd walk of fame' not bad for a fat black kid from Wiggins Ms....#godisgood #allthetime," he captioned a photo of his and Dyrdek's movie reel placard. Prior to his career in entertainment, Big Black served in the United States Navy.
Former co-star and fellow MTV fixture Chanel West Coast also wrote a tribute to her pal on social media: "RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family."