Rob & Big Star Christopher ''Big Black'' Boykin Dead at 45

Rob & Big star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin has passed away, E! News can confirm.
TMZ, who was first to break the news, reports the MTV personality died Tuesday morning at the age of 45. No other information was readily available.
"MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing," the network tells E! News in a statement. "He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."
Big Black rose to fame as professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek's bodyguard on the wildly popular series, which ran for three seasons from 2006-2008. Their onscreen antics, which included breaking multiple Guinness world records, captivated viewers and led to the spin-off series, Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory.
Co-star and fellow MTV fixture Chanel West Coast confirmed the news on Twitter: "RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family."
Boykin would go on to make multiple appearance on Fantasy Factory as well as other MTV programs including Ridiculousness, Guy Code and Snack Off. He also launched a plus-sized clothing lines called Big Man Network and Big Dime Pieces.
The Mississippi native was recently in Los Angeles, and reflected on his Rob & Black days with a heartwarming tribute shared to Instagram just over a month ago. "Whenever I have dinner at Lemonade in Studio City, I always cross the street to a look at one of my accomplishments, 'the Ventura Blvd walk of fame' not bad for a fat black kid from Wiggins Ms....#godisgood #allthetime," he captioned a photo of his and Dyrdek's movie reel placard.
Prior to his career in entertainment, Big Black served in the United States Navy.
Boykin is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Isis Rea Boykin. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this time.