Rob & Big Star Christopher ''Big Black'' Boykin Dead at 45

Rob & Big star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin has passed away, E! News can confirm.

TMZ, who was first to break the news, reports the MTV personality died Tuesday morning at the age of 45. No other information was readily available.

"MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing," the network tells E! News in a statement. "He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."

Big Black rose to fame as professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek's bodyguard on the wildly popular series, which ran for three seasons from 2006-2008. Their onscreen antics, which included breaking multiple Guinness world records, captivated viewers and led to the spin-off series, Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory.