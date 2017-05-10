"Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later 'friends' reach out via lawsuit.. humm," Chip Gaines tweeted on April 28 after a former partner sued him for $1 million, alleging Chip cheated them out of a fair price for their share of Magnolia Realty, which is now a piece of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia empire.

Which is not to say that plenty of famous people didn't deserve to get sued, but the star of the most-watched show on HGTV seems to be suggesting that the timing in his case has more to do with his improved financial position rather than anything he actually did.

Chip and Joanna were also sued for up to $1 million in October by the owner of the property next to their Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas, who after acquiring the lot wanted to charge $10 for visitors to Magnolia to park in their alley. The plaintiff claims that a metal gate the Gaineses put up between the properties is cutting off access to the alley.

Magnolia's attorney told the Waco Tribune that the Gaineses put up the gate so that their customers wouldn't think they were charging the $10.