In this sneak peek of the film, exclusive to E! News, Lords of Dogtown director Catherine Hardwicke recounts the slavish attention to detail that Ledger brought to the role of real-life Z-Boys sponsor Skip Engblom. "Heath, he came in and talked to me how he would really get into that character and craft it," she revealed. "He decided he needed to get teeth made like Skip's teeth so that he would feel that he was Skip and talk the way that Skip talked."

Emile Hirsch, who starred in the film as Jay, celebrated his co-stars total vision. "This interest in the exterior and the craft and the way the characters would look and sound and physically look on screen—he was sort of a painter in that way," he added. "But he also had a psychological interest in his characters. If you don't have a sense of play, and if you're too serious, the odds are you're going to be too much of a tight-ass to create characters."