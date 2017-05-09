Tyga and Rumored Flame Jordan Ozuna Jet to Mexico for NSFW Getaway

Tyga and Jordan Ozuna have found themselves in the same place at the same time.
The "Rack City" rapper and Instagram model recently flew to Tulum, Mexico, where it appears they are enjoying a group getaway with friends. Both have shared snapshots to social media (albeit not together) of their beachfront vacay, which paints a rather racy picture of their possible romance.
Jordan stripped down to nothing but her birthday suit for a nude selfie shared to Instagram on Monday, which sees the brunette posing on her hotel room's circular bed at the Azulik Resort. "Sleepy baby j," she captioned the photo.
Tyga has also posted a number of photos from his time away, namely posing on the beach and enjoying an ATV ride with a few buddies.
Tyga and Jordan fielded romance rumors late last month when photographs of the pair out to dinner were published online. Ozuna shot down any further speculation via Twitter: "Omg y'all I'm not dating Tyga. Come on."
But regardless of what's really going on between these two, Tyga's ex Kylie Jenner has yet to set the record straight on her romance with Travis Scott. The E! reality star and "Antidote" rapper recently stepped out in Miami looking rather cozy in each other's company following weeks of PDA-flaunting.
"They are together for now," an insider told E! News of Kylie and Travis's status. "They are having fun."
Only time will tell if Tyga and Kylie have gone their separate ways for good!
