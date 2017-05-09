Tyga and Rumored Flame Jordan Ozuna Jet to Mexico for NSFW Getaway

Tyga and Jordan Ozuna have found themselves in the same place at the same time.

The "Rack City" rapper and Instagram model recently flew to Tulum, Mexico, where it appears they are enjoying a group getaway with friends. Both have shared snapshots to social media (albeit not together) of their beachfront vacay, which paints a rather racy picture of their possible romance.

Jordan stripped down to nothing but her birthday suit for a nude selfie shared to Instagram on Monday, which sees the brunette posing on her hotel room's circular bed at the Azulik Resort. "Sleepy baby j," she captioned the photo.

Tyga has also posted a number of photos from his time away, namely posing on the beach and enjoying an ATV ride with a few buddies.