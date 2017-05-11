The Second Wives Club ladies are floating their troubles away.
In this clip from tonight's all-new episode, Katie Cazorla hosts a mermaid-themed pool party for all her girlfriends, complete with Ariel-inspired outfits and cocktails, of course.
"I've been up since the crack of dawn setting up this mermaid party," Katie explains. "Shawna getting an agent is a really big deal because the last time we were all together it was really stressful. So, I just want us to reconnect, relax and just be mermaids."
But Katie's mermaid transformation hits a minor snag when she struggles to get her tail over her butt. "Oh my god, my ass is too fat for my mermaid outfit!" she yells. "911! Mermaid down, mermaid down!"
Her friends come over to give her a helping hand as Shiva Safai, Veronika Obeng, Morisa Surrey and Tania Mehra look on with amusement.
"Get it in! Get it in!" Katie instructs. But her problems don't end once it's finally on. "I have the biggest wedgie right now," she reveals.
Check out Katie's full mermaid makeover in the clip above!
