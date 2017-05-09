iZombie's Blaine DeBeers (David Anders) has been, at times, one of the best villains on TV.

In season three, however, Blaine's villain status has been put on hold as he claims to have lost his memory and appears to be starting life over as a kinder, gentler Blaine who might just win Peyton's (Aly Michalka) heart.

It's somehow easy to root for sweet lounge singer Blaine to be telling the truth about his memory loss, despite the fact that it means Major (Robert Buckley) is about to lose all his memories after taking the cure at the end of last week's episode. Old Blaine was just so evil, and new Blaine just seems so nice, and Peyton seems so happy.