Let's be honest: There's nothing more annoying than waking up with a pimple on your face.

The go-to tool for these cases? Concealer, a.k.a. the magical tool that'll make that surprise blemish disappear in minutes (and cover those dark circles after a late night out, of course). Sometimes though, the coverage routine that you just spent time on doesn't erase those irritating spots as smoothly as you planned. Instead, your concealer may even make the problem worse (i.e. flaky or dryness).

To make sure you've got clear, picture-perfect looking skin the next time you're trying to hide a bump, we've shared the E!ssential steps to take for a long-lasting and natural cover-up. Keep reading!