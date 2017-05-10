Welcome to the House of Hadid!

In this stunning sneak peek from tomorrow's all-new episode of Second Wives Club, Shiva Safai and Mohamed Hadid open up the doors of their expansive $85 million Bel Air mansion for a glamorous Harper's Bazaar Interiors cover shoot.

"I want to say that my closet is pretty amazing, but they're bringing out the big guns," Shiva gushes. "They have the most amazing couture gowns, unbelievable designs."

Shiva and her real estate developer fiancé pose in a series of show-stopping outfits throughout their breathtaking home, transitioning from the driveway to the halls to the grand staircase and then the backyard.