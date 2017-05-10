Brie Bella Dishes on Pregnancy, Nikki & John Cena Talk Marriage & More in Total Bellas Season 2 Sneak Peek: Watch!
Welcome to the House of Hadid!
In this stunning sneak peek from tomorrow's all-new episode of Second Wives Club, Shiva Safai and Mohamed Hadid open up the doors of their expansive $85 million Bel Air mansion for a glamorous Harper's Bazaar Interiors cover shoot.
"I want to say that my closet is pretty amazing, but they're bringing out the big guns," Shiva gushes. "They have the most amazing couture gowns, unbelievable designs."
Shiva and her real estate developer fiancé pose in a series of show-stopping outfits throughout their breathtaking home, transitioning from the driveway to the halls to the grand staircase and then the backyard.
But Shiva and Mohamed aren't the only household residents to be featured in the magazine spread; their pet swans are also called upon to make an appearance in one editorial shot. Unfortunately, the birds' cooperation is pretty much nonexistent.
"Everyone keeps saying, 'Oh, you're so perfect,'" Shiva explains. "If I was really that perfect, wouldn't my swans stand in line?"
Eventually, the photographer has to dismiss the special guests for being too difficult to work with. "See the swans are the real divas!" Shiva says, scolding them, "Stop stealing the spotlight from me!" LOL!
Take a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's Harper's Bazaar Interiors shoot in the clip above!
