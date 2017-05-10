EXCLUSIVE!

Go Behind the Scenes of Shiva Safai and Mohamed Hadid's Glamorous Harper's Bazaar Interiors Cover Shoot—Swans Included!

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gisele Bundchen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella, Total Bellas

Brie Bella Dishes on Pregnancy, Nikki & John Cena Talk Marriage & More in Total Bellas Season 2 Sneak Peek: Watch!

Billy, Brandi Glanville, What Happens at The Abbey, What Happens at The Abbey 101

Brandi Glanville Can't Get Enough of Billy's Abs on What Happens at The Abbey: "That Dent Was as Deep as My Vagina"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Welcome to the House of Hadid!

In this stunning sneak peek from tomorrow's all-new episode of Second Wives ClubShiva Safai and Mohamed Hadid open up the doors of their expansive $85 million Bel Air mansion for a glamorous Harper's Bazaar Interiors cover shoot.

"I want to say that my closet is pretty amazing, but they're bringing out the big guns," Shiva gushes. "They have the most amazing couture gowns, unbelievable designs."

Shiva and her real estate developer fiancé pose in a series of show-stopping outfits throughout their breathtaking home, transitioning from the driveway to the halls to the grand staircase and then the backyard.

Watch

Inside Second Wives Club Star Shiva Safai's Mansion

But Shiva and Mohamed aren't the only household residents to be featured in the magazine spread; their pet swans are also called upon to make an appearance in one editorial shot. Unfortunately, the birds' cooperation is pretty much nonexistent.

"Everyone keeps saying, 'Oh, you're so perfect,'" Shiva explains. "If I was really that perfect, wouldn't my swans stand in line?"

Eventually, the photographer has to dismiss the special guests for being too difficult to work with. "See the swans are the real divas!" Shiva says, scolding them, "Stop stealing the spotlight from me!" LOL!

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's Harper's Bazaar Interiors shoot in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Second Wives Club Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Second Wives Club , E! Shows , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again