Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate these days.

Between raising two young kids, traveling around the world and working on countless projects, many would understand if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star skipped out on breaking a sweat or eating her fruits and veggies.

But in recent weeks, followers have seen the working mom follow a healthy lifestyle that's easier said than done.

As a result, Kim may just be in the best shape of her life.

Thanks to Snapchat, fans have been able to witness the wide variety of exercises Kanye West's leading lady experiences multiple times a week.