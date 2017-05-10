Tyler Henry is connecting Jenni "JWoww" Farley to a late family friend.
When Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns next week, Tyler sits down with Jenni and connects her to her husband Roger Mathews' friend who passed away.
"I have a unique passing I'm gonna need to talk about," Tyler tells Jenni in the clip above. "There's an acknowledgement of basically an individual who did not even get to live until middle age."
Tyler tells Jenni that he's viewing this as a "tragedy," because of how young the person was when they died.
"I would say that," Jenni says.
She then tells Tyler that to her knowledge the death of this person was "accidental" and "unexpected."
"There's a motorcycle ride and there's a reference to being there during the motorcycle ride or the bike ride," Tyler explains. "This individual is not only coming through for you but is interestingly connected to your partner."
Jenni then tells Tyler that this person was friends with her husband.
"I know you mentioned that this was an accident but there's a feeling that comes through with this of questions being asked when it comes to the way that this individual was found," Tyler explains. "And weirdly, I'm still seeing questions marks. And so even if we think we kind of know what happened, there's a feeling of there still being some elements of unknown."
Take a look at the clip above to see Jenni react to Tyler's news! And then be sure to watch Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry when it returns next Wednesday!
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!