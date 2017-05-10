Tyler Henry is connecting Jenni "JWoww" Farley to a late family friend.

When Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns next week, Tyler sits down with Jenni and connects her to her husband Roger Mathews' friend who passed away.

"I have a unique passing I'm gonna need to talk about," Tyler tells Jenni in the clip above. "There's an acknowledgement of basically an individual who did not even get to live until middle age."

Tyler tells Jenni that he's viewing this as a "tragedy," because of how young the person was when they died.

"I would say that," Jenni says.

She then tells Tyler that to her knowledge the death of this person was "accidental" and "unexpected."