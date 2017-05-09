Thank goodness for IMDB!

In this rather awkward scene from Thursday's all-new episode of Second Wives Club, aspiring actress Shawna Craig meets with a potential agent in the hopes of getting signed and jumpstarting her career.

As soon as she sits down in his office, Shawna admits she's never had representation before. "Everything I've done has been through my husband, you know," she says. "I don't know if you know who my husband is, Lorenzo Lamas?"

From the blank stare on the guy's face, it's obvious that name rings absolutely no bells for him. But after a swift online search, he attempts to shake off the uncomfortable moment. "Of course, very nice," he responds unconvincingly.