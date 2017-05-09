The Abbey's Brandi Talks Having a Baby With BFF Lawrence & GF Chloe: "It's the Gay Version of Three's Company"
Thank goodness for IMDB!
In this rather awkward scene from Thursday's all-new episode of Second Wives Club, aspiring actress Shawna Craig meets with a potential agent in the hopes of getting signed and jumpstarting her career.
As soon as she sits down in his office, Shawna admits she's never had representation before. "Everything I've done has been through my husband, you know," she says. "I don't know if you know who my husband is, Lorenzo Lamas?"
From the blank stare on the guy's face, it's obvious that name rings absolutely no bells for him. But after a swift online search, he attempts to shake off the uncomfortable moment. "Of course, very nice," he responds unconvincingly.
With that weird introduction out of the way, the agent attempts to get back on track and down to business. "Anything you won't do?" he asks.
"No, I'll do anything!" Shawna replies enthusiastically.
"So, would you do cable nudity?" he wonders.
"Oh, well, not that, not that," she responds, emphatically shaking her head.
"OK, let's keep it real," Shawna explains in her confessional. "I'm a hippie, bohemian, like, I'm looking for any opportunity to be naked, just run around naked 'cause I'm free! But, I mean, I don't know if I want to be naked on TV!"
Will that be a deal breaker for her career? Watch the clip above to find out!
