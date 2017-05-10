In the no-holds-barred interview, the 45-year-old actor, who did not publicly endorse any candidate in 2016, also tackles the topic of the controversial travel ban proposed by President Donald Trump.

"I completely disagree with it," he said without hesitation. "I believe in our national security to the core, but I don't believe in a 'ban' that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that."

As for how he thinks our current president is doing so far?

"I'd like to see a better leadership. I'd like to see a greater leadership. When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better," said Johnson. "We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s--t out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we've got to figure it out."