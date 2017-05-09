"Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye," the mom of six assured fans.

"Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!"

The 38-year-old concluded her latest update with praise for her son's doctors. "So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn't go unnoticed. THANK YOU."