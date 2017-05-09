Little Kash Biermann will be all healed up in no time.
After suffering a dog bite to his face that left him hospitalized nearly three weeks ago, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 4-year-old son is making major progress in his recovery. His reality star mom took to social media Tuesday to share the family's gratitude for all of the support since the incident. It also marked the first time the Don't Be Tardy star has shared a photo of Kash's injuries, which are currently healing with the help of stitches.
"Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye," the mom of six assured fans.
"Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!"
The 38-year-old concluded her latest update with praise for her son's doctors. "So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn't go unnoticed. THANK YOU."
As she told Andy Cohen Sunday night on Watch What Happens Live, the injuries were a result of a dog bite. "He's an animal lover. I could see him being a vet at some point—that's how much he loves dogs, cats," she described.
While Kash could have faced serious damage to his eyesight, the concerned mom said his vision is perfect in both eyes and everything else can be fixed.
Wishing you a speedy recovery, Kash!