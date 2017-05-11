Kim Kardashian's nightmare chapter is almost closed.

After flying to New York City and spending the entire day testifying against her Paris robbers, the 36-year-old entrepreneur recounts the experience to Kris Jenner over the phone in this clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim reveals she had to be in court from 10 a.m. in the morning until 6 p.m. in the evening to detail the frightening October 2016 attack.

"It was just a really long thing because you have to explain it to a translator and then the translator has to explain it to the judge," she tells Kris. "Then, she writes it with the clerk and then they have to read what you wrote. You have to do it sentence by sentence."