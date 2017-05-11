Take It Off! Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off "Bomb Ass Body" in Naked Photo Shoot—and Kylie Jenner Is So Jealous
Kim Kardashian's nightmare chapter is almost closed.
After flying to New York City and spending the entire day testifying against her Paris robbers, the 36-year-old entrepreneur recounts the experience to Kris Jenner over the phone in this clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Kim reveals she had to be in court from 10 a.m. in the morning until 6 p.m. in the evening to detail the frightening October 2016 attack.
"It was just a really long thing because you have to explain it to a translator and then the translator has to explain it to the judge," she tells Kris. "Then, she writes it with the clerk and then they have to read what you wrote. You have to do it sentence by sentence."
"Going in there, I was so worked up wanting to explain it so quickly and you just can't do that," Kim shares. "You just have to like be really slow and walk through the entire night like second by second and that was just really hard."
Kim was also able to finally see pictures of all the men who were involved.
"I think it was really interesting to see the faces of everyone," she continues. "Just by their height and weight, I could tell who from this lineup was in the room with me. I was able to see who confessed. One of them was the guy that was in the room with me and it was very interesting to hear his story and it was pretty similar to my story."
She adds, "Of course, there was like a few things they're not saying to get lesser charges, but they were pretty honest and did tell most of the story exactly like how it happened."
"It's really interesting to see what their side of the story is and to hear the background information about how they had been following me and how they attempted to rob me the last time I was in Paris, but my husband was with me."
