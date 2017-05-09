How Long Does Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Have to Report to Prison? Details on Her Sentencing

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Second Wives Club 102, Shawna Craig

Second Wives Club's Shawna Craig Name Drops Husband Lorenzo Lamas in Awkward Meeting With a Potential Agent

Brandi, Lawrence, What Happens at The Abbey, What Happens at The Abbey 101

The Abbey's Brandi Talks Having a Baby With BFF Lawrence & GF Chloe: "It's the Gay Version of Three's Company"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

The former Dance Moms star appeared in court on Tuesday, where according to reporters in the court room, she was given her year-long sentence. After her prison stay is complete, Miller will then have two years of supervised release.

Additionally, Miller was also reportedly fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment. While Miller was sentenced today, she has 45 days until she has to report to prison.

Read

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison

And while everyone is talking about her prison sentence, do you remember why Miller is in trouble with the law in the first place?

If you don't, don't worry because we're giving you all the details on Miller's case in the E! News video above. Check it out to get the scoop!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Legal , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again