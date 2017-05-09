Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

The former Dance Moms star appeared in court on Tuesday, where according to reporters in the court room, she was given her year-long sentence. After her prison stay is complete, Miller will then have two years of supervised release.

Additionally, Miller was also reportedly fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment. While Miller was sentenced today, she has 45 days until she has to report to prison.