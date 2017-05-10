Gabriel Chavarria loved that his latest movie kept him close to home and family.

And since Lowriders is all about family and the importance of local culture in shaping our lives, the setting couldn't have been more perfect.

In the film, which opens in theaters Friday, Chavarria plays Danny, a street artist from East L.A. whose father, played by Demián Bichir, only has eyes for the lowriders he's forever restoring and just doesn't get his son's passion.

It's a complicated environment for Danny—and a tough role for any actor, having to draw attention away from the impressive array of cars that also populate director Ricardo de Montreuil's movie.