Gabriel Chavarria loved that his latest movie kept him close to home and family.
And since Lowriders is all about family and the importance of local culture in shaping our lives, the setting couldn't have been more perfect.
In the film, which opens in theaters Friday, Chavarria plays Danny, a street artist from East L.A. whose father, played by Demián Bichir, only has eyes for the lowriders he's forever restoring and just doesn't get his son's passion.
It's a complicated environment for Danny—and a tough role for any actor, having to draw attention away from the impressive array of cars that also populate director Ricardo de Montreuil's movie.
But Chavarria—whose various credits include Aquarius, East Los High and A Better Life (which also starred Bichir, who was nominated for an Oscar)—more than held his own. Not that he didn't enjoy all the face time with the cars.
"I was most surprised to find out how many lowrider car clubs exist," the 28-year-old actor tells E! News. "There are so many different groups and they all have such a cool and chill sense of community. They showed us so much love and were really appreciative that we were shining a light on their world. There was a ton of passion put into this project. I feel the L.A. car culture is really going to love it."
Lowriders, which also stars Eva Longoria as Danny's step-mom and Melissa Benoist as his love interest, was a years-in-the-making labor of love for the Peruvian-born de Montreuil, who discovered lowrider culture when he moved to L.A. 12 years ago. He grew up skateboarding and he soon realized that a lot of the art seen on both the cars and the boards, as well as in skate magazines, were by Mexican-American artists, like Danny in the film.
Danny's father, Miguel, considers lowriders to be pieces of art, but neither father nor son sees the connection between their respective loves.
"When you're growing up you want to rebel, against your parents, you feel your culture isn't cool enough, you do want to do whatever [the kids are doing]," de Montreuil tells E! News. "And eventually you have to grow up, you realize that who you are and where you come from is the most valuable thing you have, and what makes you the most proud."
The theme of the ties that bind—whether it's blood ties or the makeshift family that forms when people have a shared passion, in this case lowriders—was something that stood out to the young actors on the film, including Chavarria.
He recalls the day they shot the Elysian Park competition scene, remembering how many lowriders were on the set. "It was crazy!" Chavarria says. "They were all so different and unique, and there had been so much love put into each of the cars. It's an art, and it was cool to see the different clubs and families that all stand behind them."
Chavarria's next major film did take him away from L.A.—but just to Vancouver, so not too far. He'll play Preacher in War for the Planet of the Apes, a splashy 180 from the intimate family drama of Lowriders.
So, it is now time to find out more about the actor who's about to become a very familiar face on the big screen. Here's our E!Q with Gabriel Chavarria:
What time did you wake up this morning?
I woke up at 8 a.m....I'm trying to get in the habit of hitting the gym early.
What size bed do you sleep in?
I sleep in a queen-size. My bedroom is too small. Might need to take down a wall and extend it, haha.
Who's the first person you talked to today?
My brother Jeremy. We were supposed to go to the gym early, but we overdid our workouts yesterday and needed a little bit more rest.
What do you never leave the house without?
Keys, wallet and cellphone. I always repeat it a bunch of times and in that order. Yes, I have forgotten one or the other before.
Twitter or Instagram?
I think Instagram. There's just more to do with it, I feel. I can interact more with fans there. I also like tweeting too, especially during sporting events.
First job?
My first job was the film Freedom Writers. I was 16 at a park when the casting director saw me, at the right place at the right time I guess. That was my intro into acting. On a corporate scale I worked at Sears once, but that didn't last very long.
First car?
My first car was a 1996 black Nissan Maxima. I had it in high school and it lasted forever! One day though, it got too old and had too many issues so I had to sell it. If I could have it back though, I would—and deck it out!
Dream car?
My dream car is a Lamborghini. I'm determined to get one very soon. There is just something about the Lambo. The shape, the color, the butterfly doors, the sound of that engine... Wow, I must have one.
Vacation or staycation?
I kind of like both of them. Staycations are fun because you can enjoy time with friends closer to home. But, vacations are also equally as great because you get to visit a new place and explore the world.
Celebrity crush?
Easy. That's Nicki Minaj. She's Wifey, lol!
Last thing you Googled?
The last thing I googled was Mayweather vs. McGregor. I'm still waiting for Floyd to come out of retirement.
Favorite thing that starts with E?
My favorite thing that starts with the letter E is...ummm...ESPN, ha!
Lowriders is in theaters Friday, May 12.