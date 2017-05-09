When it comes to fitness, Guy Ritchie thinks Charlie Hunnam is all talk.

That's not to say he doesn't think he's in good shape—anyone with a set of eyes can see that the action star is fit. However, when the Sherlock Holmes director got wind that the actor was claiming he'd done 1,000 push-ups every day to prepare for his role in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, he was not buying it.

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the two Brits at the premiere of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.