15 years later, she's finally telling her story.

Lifetime's original movie about Elizabeth Smart's 2002 abduction has found its cast, with Nickelodeon Alana Boden set to play Elizabeth. The authorized movie, titled I Am Elizabeth Smart, will be produced and narrated by Smart, who will appear on-screen.

Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich and The Blacklist's Deirdre Lovejoy are set to play Brian David Mitchell, Elizabeth's kidnapper, and Wanda Barzee, his co-conspirator, in the film, which is currently in production.

March 12, 2003 will mark the 15th anniversary of Smart's rescue.