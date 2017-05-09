Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa have found themselves in the middle of some legal drama...
A realtor named Jonathan Schmier is suing the Flip or Flop hosts for $37,800 in alleged unpaid wages, claiming that the reality stars hired him to help find homes in North Carolina so that they could expand their house-flipping business from the West Coast to the East Coast as well, but have refused to pay him for his services.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Schmier alleges that he worked for the El Moussa's company, Next Level Property Investments, finding potential homes for them from March of 2016 to October of 2016.
In the legal docs, which were filed in January, the plaintiff claims the the El Moussas said they were, "going to be filming the show Flip or Flop in North Carolina" and hired him to "find homes for them in the major cities such as Raleigh, NC."
The disgruntled realtor claims he was promised a commission of $5,000 per home and worked 1280 hours for the El Moussas. He also says he is entitled to "back wages in the amount of $12,800," in addition to a total "commission in the amount of $25,000."
A source tells E! News, "It's an absurd claim, and has no merit. Tarek and Christina have never met him. They've never even done a house in the Carolinas. They've only done houses in California."
Both Tarek and Christina's reps have declined to comment on the story, which was first reported by TMZ.
Meanwhile, the friendly exes seem to be all smiles despite the lawsuit. The reality TV team is back to work. Earlier today, Christina took to Instagram to share news that the seventh season of Flip or Flop has begun.
Along with the smiling photo, she wrote, "And, just like that... The band is back together!!! #fliporflop #season7 #day1."
Despite their split, the twosome are also signed on for an eighth season of their hit show.