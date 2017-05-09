Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa have found themselves in the middle of some legal drama...

A realtor named Jonathan Schmier is suing the Flip or Flop hosts for $37,800 in alleged unpaid wages, claiming that the reality stars hired him to help find homes in North Carolina so that they could expand their house-flipping business from the West Coast to the East Coast as well, but have refused to pay him for his services.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Schmier alleges that he worked for the El Moussa's company, Next Level Property Investments, finding potential homes for them from March of 2016 to October of 2016.