Harry Styles is officially off the market, and it seems he couldn't be happier.

Shortly after reports surfaced linking the One Direction member to British food blogger Tess Ward, E! News has exclusive insight into when the pair met and how serious things have really gotten.

An insider close to Styles reveals he first crossed paths with the blond beauty in early February thanks to mutual friends who run "in the same circles." By March, Harry and Tess had started pursuing a relationship together, according to our source.

But like any blossoming romance, the "Sign of the Times" singer is taking things slow. "I wouldn't say they [are] super serious or in love, but they're really getting to know each other," the source shares. "Every time they meet it's exciting."