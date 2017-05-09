Rumors have been swirling nonstop around the casting for the Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin live-action remake, and one of the biggest bits of speculation to make headlines so far has been that Will Smith is in talks to play the Genie.

So what does Guy have to say?

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the filmmaker at the premiere of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and while he didn't confirm or deny anything, he also didn't hold back when it came to his hopes for the remake.

"I can't give you any updates. I mean, I like Will Smith very much," he said with a smile. "It would make me very happy to be making it with him, but the whole thing is very exciting. I'm looking forward to it."