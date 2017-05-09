31 New Spring Beauty Products You Need to Try Before They Sell Out!

  By
  • &

Diana Nguyen |

ESC: Spring Beauty

Raise your hands if you're feeling overwhelmed.

Every few months, our favorite beauty brands release a new collection of products for us to try. Problem is…we rarely have the time or the money to try them all.

Don't miss out your favorite new moisturizer or lip color just because you were inundated with products. We tried spring's smorgasbord of beauty offerings—products that launched between April and June—and have whittled it down to 31 must-trys to pick up on your next Sephora run.

This season, there are some beauty trends you may be surprised about. From January to March, it was all about micellar water and powder products, but warmer temps are seeing a lot of de-stressing skin care (worrying can cause wrinkles, after all). Our favorite? An eye lift gel from Dermalogica. What else is back? Metallic gloss…go figure. For hair, scalp treatments for thinning hair are hitting the shelves by the numbers, but let those beach waves just flow with a cool, new texturizing cream from Matrix. Lastly, highlighters—because, apparently, the beauty brands think we can never have enough.

Keep scrolling for our favorite spring beauty releases!

ESC: Spring Beauty

Ahava

There's a lot of stuff in the air, a lot of them not so good for your skin. This overnight cream helps protect against pollutants while nourishing your visage back to life. 

Ahava Mineral Radiance Overnight De-Stressing Cream, $55

ESC: Spring Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Just when you thought you couldn't beam anymore, there comes a highlighter palette with six metallic powders in muted pastels. Because, sometimes you want to look more iridescent rather than a lighthouse. 

Anastasia Aurora Glow Kit, $40

ESC: Spring Beauty

Becca

If you haven't read all about Chrissy Teigen's new highlighter palette, you need to now

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, $46

ESC: Spring Beauty

By Terry

Available this month at Barneys, this bronzer, blush and highlighter palette is pretty much the most beautiful thing we've ever seen. If anything, buy it just so it looks pretty on your vanity. 

By Terry Sun Designer Palette in Tropical Sunset and Savannah Love, $82

ESC: Spring Beauty

Bite Beauty

These lip pencils go on like silk. The creamy formula contains shea butter for a better glide and easier control (read: no out-of-the-lines tracing). There's a perfect shade for you, too, since there are 28 colors in this collection. 

Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil, $18

ESC: Spring Beauty

Deborah Lippmann

Let's be honest: Our nails could use a break from gel manicures. When on hiatus, choose a fun, bold color from this limited edition set. Not to mention, sunset makeup is all the rage right now.

Deborah Lippmann Sunrise, Sunset Nail Polish Set, $36

ESC: Spring Beauty

Derek Lam 10 Crosby

From the maker of your favorite fragrance bottles comes these cool apply-and-go perfume sticks. Never overdo it on spritzing again!

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Parfum Sticks, $38

ESC: Spring Beauty

Dermalogica

Don't stress—those wrinkles aren't worth it. If life's getting you anxiety, however, this magical cooling gel can perk you right back up...or at least, the under-eye circles, puffiness and fine lines around your eyes. Your next amazing eye cream, found!

Dermalogica Stress Positive Eye Lift, $65

ESC: Spring Beauty

Drunk Elephant

Gwyneth Paltrow is already a big fan of the brand's Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30, and we're pretty sure she'll be into this brand-new tinted sunscreen, too. 

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Daily Physical Defense, $36

ESC: Spring Beauty

Em Cosmetics

YouTube sensation and beauty influencer Michelle Phan is back! And with her, a collection of beauty products you have to try. Our favorite? The felt-tip liner, which glides on well without going in all wayward directions. 

Em Cosmetics Felt Tip Illustrative Eyeliner, $15

ESC: Spring Beauty

Flirt Cosmetics

Finally! A kit to create the Instagram-famous ombre lip look. There's a thin liner to shape and shade where you want and a gloss to fill in and blend where necessary. 

Flirt Cosmetics Chic Happens Ombre Lip Kit, $24

ESC: Spring Beauty

Hourglass

If you already love this brand's best-selling highlight compacts, you're going to need their new blush release. Pigmented cheeks with a candle-lit glow? Yes, please. 

Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Blush, $38

ESC: Spring Beauty

James Reed

This may be the first tanning balm with 100 percent organic coconut we've ever seen. Not only is it stain-free (hallelujah!), but color gradually develops in six to eight hours. 

James Reed Coconut Melting Tanning Balm, $35

ESC: Spring Beauty

Kerastase

Launched in April, the latest collection from the brand targets scalp treatment and recovery. But the most interesting product from the line has to be these little ampoules, which help with thinning hair and contain arginine (for nutrition), vitamins B5, B8 and PP (for stimulation) and citric acid (for shine). While your hairstylist may use it in the salon, you can use it at home, too. 

Kerastase Specifique In-Salon Intensive Scalp & Hair Treatment, $60

ESC: Spring Beauty

Keratin Complex

Those spring and summer jaunts in the sun and dips in chlorine-laden pools are going to damage your hair, to say the least. Preserve your hair fibers with a fruit blend of strengthening ingredients and moisturizing butters found in this hair mask. 

Keratin Complex PicturePerfect Hair Bond Resealing Masque, $35

ESC: Spring Beauty

Kevyn Aucoin

If you're not familiar with this brand, it's time to get acquainted. Every pro and celeb makeup artist carries at least one or two items from this product line in their kit. And the brand's new metallic liquid lipsticks will be just another. Think a metallic lip is too much? Not in Hollywood. 

Kevyn Aucoin The Molten Lip Color, $30

ESC: Spring Beauty

Kiehl's

These aren't new products, but from May 2 to 21, Kiehl's will donate 100 percent of net profits from the sales of any product in the Midnight Recovery collection to the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. Not to mention, the beauty brand teamed up with artist Jeff Koons to create a limited edition tin for the products. A good cause is worth your spring beauty budget, right?

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $46; Midnight Recovery Eye, $37; Midnight Recovery Botantical Cleansing Oil, $32

 

ESC: Spring Beauty

Laura Mercier

Out in May, a limited-edition, lightweight bronzer that just sits naturally on top of your skin (read: no hard streaks). You'll look like you got some sun...without the damage. 

Laura Mercier Soleil Matte Veil Powder, $32

ESC: Spring Beauty

Lorac

Even if you're not planning to watch the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, you should still check out this collection. The beautifully muted colors are unexpected, and the metallic gloss alone is a must-try. 

Lorac Pirates of the Caribbean Mod Lip Cream Duo, $26

 

ESC: Spring Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty

Coconut-oil-laden products have been all the rage for awhile now, but now this brand is infusing five types of coconut into this peach-golden highlighter. Get a glow and good skin care, too!

Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, $44

ESC: Spring Beauty

Matrix

Out in May, this cream gives you that effortless, tousled texture you're always trying to get with dry shampoo or texturizing sprays. Just apply to damp hair and go!

Matrix Style Link Wild Boho Texturizing Air-Dry Cream, $18

ESC: Spring Beauty

Murad

It looks intimidating, but this system really only takes two steps to get healthy skin. First, use the provided Q-tip to add moisture to your skin, then use the at-home peel to gently exfoliate. Easy-peasy, right?

Murad Hydro-Glow Aqua Peel, $48

ESC: Spring Beauty

NYX

What makes a good highlighter? It needs to contain pearls to reflect the light that hits your skin. Good thing this product has that in spades and comes in five different colors. 

NYX Duo Chromatic Illuminating Powder, $8

ESC: Spring Beauty

Ouidad

Whether you live in humid climates or just visiting this one this summer, you're going to want something that fights off the fly-aways. Luckily, this new product contains anti-frizz technology, made of proteins derived from silk, to lock in hair moisture. 

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, $26

ESC: Spring Beauty

Paula's Choice

In the land of many serums, what's so special about this one? It's super rich in omega fatty acids (read: the stuff that strengthens the skin's surface). We could all use that under the intense sun this season.

Paula's Choice RESIST Omega+ Complex Serum, $36

ESC: Spring Beauty

Soap & Glory

Does that precise feline flick of a good cat-eye take you forever and a day to perfect? Create super-straight lines with this product's super-skinny tip. Bonus: The glossy finish will give your eyes a subtle pop.

Soap & Glory Supercat Skinny, $12

ESC: Spring Beauty

StriVectin

Are creamy moisturizers too oily for your skin? Try this cooling gel instead. It hydrates, protects your skin's barriers from daily stressors like pollutants and contains both antioxidants and amino acids. 

StriVectin Stress Defense Hydrating Water Gel, $59

ESC: Spring Beauty

Tarte

There are the limited-edition, electric shades of these made-for-summer waterproof hues, but for your everyday look, try the more subtle and neutral tones for your eye shadow and/or liner. If you're looking for more impact, pair with Tarteist Pro Glow Liquid Highlighter.

Tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner, $21

ESC: Spring Beauty

Tom Ford

From the brand's spring/summer collection comes the perfect bronze shimmery shadows. These pots contain powder shadow for the day and cream shadow for your nighttime adventures, or vice versa. There are no rules when it comes to beauty. 

Tom Ford Cream and Powder Eye Color, $62

 

ESC: Spring Beauty

Too Faced

It may have launched in April, but this shadow palette is already sold out on the brand's site. Luckily, you can still score one at an Ulta near you. Who wouldn't want smoky nude eyes that smell like your favorite childhood lunch?

Too Faced Peanut Butter & Jelly Eyeshadow Palette, $36

ESC: Spring Beauty

Urban Decay

Just released a few weeks ago, the UD Jean-Michel Basquiat Vault (the whole collection) is already sold out. Our favorite product from the line? These electrifying, super-smooth pencils that last for what seems like forever. In case you did want to remove them after a long day, try the brand's new Meltdown Makeup Remover Dissolving Spray or Cleansing Oil Stick

Urban Decay UD Jean-Michel Basquiat 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, $20. 

ESC: Spring Beauty

Youth To The People

It's pretty much a green smoothie for your face. This mask includes spirulina, bioactive microalgae and hyaluronic acid, and if you didn't understand that, there are kale and spinach, too. 

Youth To The People Age Prevention Superfood Mask, $44

Yes, we know. It's a lot.

Are there any new, amazing products we missed? Chime in the comments below!

