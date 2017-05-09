Raise your hands if you're feeling overwhelmed.

Every few months, our favorite beauty brands release a new collection of products for us to try. Problem is…we rarely have the time or the money to try them all.

Don't miss out your favorite new moisturizer or lip color just because you were inundated with products. We tried spring's smorgasbord of beauty offerings—products that launched between April and June—and have whittled it down to 31 must-trys to pick up on your next Sephora run.