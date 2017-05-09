Chris Soulesis maintaining a low profile.
Multiple sources close to the situation tell E! News exclusively that The Bachelor personality—who faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of a fatal car crash—has not been seen in public since his first preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 25.
One insider reveals the reality TV star has not made his presence known at his own Arlington, Iowa residence, despite remodeling work being done. It is assumed Soules remains inside his parent's home outside Arlington.
A separate source shares that his father, Gary Soules, was recently spotted at a nearby gas station in Strawberry Point without Chris. Meanwhile, E! News can confirm Soules is set to appear at the Buchanan County Courthouse for an arraignment on May 23.
Freeform/Adam Larkey
This comes nearly a month after the 35-year-old's pickup truck rear-ended a tractor trailer being driven by Kenneth Mosher, who passed away from injuries sustained in the collision.
Chris was later arrested and charged with a hit-and-run before being released upon posting $10,000 bail. His legal team has since filed a motion to dismiss the felony charge, claiming that because he called 911 and stayed on the scene until medical assistance arrived, Soules did his due diligence.
Documents filed in opposition to the motion and obtained by E! News claim Soules' vehicle contained open alcoholic beverages that he was seen purchasing at a convenient store prior to the accident. It is unclear whether or not he consumed the substances prior to driving or while behind the wheel.
"People have beer in the back of pickup trucks all the time. This could have happened to anyone," a source told us at the time.
E! News has reached out to Soules' rep for comment.