Chris Soulesis maintaining a low profile.

Multiple sources close to the situation tell E! News exclusively that The Bachelor personality—who faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of a fatal car crash—has not been seen in public since his first preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 25.

One insider reveals the reality TV star has not made his presence known at his own Arlington, Iowa residence, despite remodeling work being done. It is assumed Soules remains inside his parent's home outside Arlington.

A separate source shares that his father, Gary Soules, was recently spotted at a nearby gas station in Strawberry Point without Chris. Meanwhile, E! News can confirm Soules is set to appear at the Buchanan County Courthouse for an arraignment on May 23.