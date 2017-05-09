Jimmy Kimmel isn't the only star using his platform to talk about the healthcare crisis in the US. Sarah Michelle Geller recently took to Instagram to share her battle with postpartum depression.

"Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you're prepared for. I love my children more than anything in the world," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress wrote. "But like a lot of women, I too struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born. I got help, and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for."