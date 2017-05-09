Flip or Flop Stars Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Sued by Realtor for Over $37K in Alleged Unpaid Wages
Jimmy Kimmel isn't the only star using his platform to talk about the healthcare crisis in the US. Sarah Michelle Geller recently took to Instagram to share her battle with postpartum depression.
"Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you're prepared for. I love my children more than anything in the world," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress wrote. "But like a lot of women, I too struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born. I got help, and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for."
The Importance of Celebrities Getting Real About Pregnancy & Postpartum Issues, From Kim Kardashian to Kate Middleton
After the mommy of two shared the battle she faced after giving birth to her daughter Charlotte to her 1.5 million followers, she concluded her caption with a call to action.
"To those of you going through this, know that you're not alone and that it really does get better. And if you believe that postpartum depression should be covered by healthcare, please take a moment and go to callmycongress.com today, find your rep's numbers and let them know. #NotAPreExistingCondition"
Now more than ever celebrities are using their platforms to discuss previously-considered taboo topics. Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her battle with postpartum depression after giving birth to baby Luna. "I have postpartum depression. How can I feel this way when everything is so great," Chrissy told Glamour Magazine in March.
In addition, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton recently shared their struggles with mental health throughout their lives and have started a campaign to destigmatize the conversation. It was so buzzworthy, even Lady Gaga got involved.
It seems more and more celebrities are using the audience reach they have obtained throughout their careers to share their own experiences and hopefully inspire positive change. And that is something we can all support!