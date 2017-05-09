We've got to hand it to Nicole Kidman—she knows how to laugh at herself!

Despite being the star of a show about murder, the Academy Award-winning actress definitely has a sense of humor. Kidman was all smiles on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday as she talked with Ellen DeGeneres about her successful HBO miniseries Big Little Lies (which will almost certainly be up for an Emmy this year) and the hilariously awkward moment at the 2017 Oscars when she seemingly forgot how to clap.

We just can't get enough of Big Little Lies, and neither can Kidman!

The show not only stars Kidman and her bestie Reese Witherspoon, but it's executive produced by them, too. They acted alongside other A-list stars like Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. Naturally, we were sold on this star-studded (and aesthetically gorgeous) beachfront thriller from the start. That said, not even the show's creators anticipated just how big Big Little Lies was going to be!