Sophie Turner Denies Using Racial Slur in Instagram Video: "I Would Never Use Such an Abhorrent Word"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Flip or Flop Stars Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Sued by Realtor for Over $37K in Alleged Unpaid Wages

Will Smith, Guy Ritchie, Genie

Here's What Guy Ritchie Has to Say About Will Smith Playing Genie in the Aladdin Live-Action Remake

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sophie Turner

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sophie Turner is under fire. 

The Game of Thrones star released a statement denying she used the n-word in a video shared and later deleted by fitness guru Brendan Fallis in his Instagram story. 

In the footage, Turner, who is currently dating DNCE frontman Joe Jonas, appears alongside her beau and talks into the camera.

While some have claimed she said "what's up, n---a," the 21-year-old has since responded to the backlash with an official statement denying the allegations. 

Photos

Brother-In-Law: Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones #SophieTurner is under fire for this video with #JoeJonas

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

"I used the word ‘motherf--kers' in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested," she told E! News in the statement.

"I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word."

The story has incited a full debate on social media, with fans trying to make out what Turner actually said. 

What do you think of the story? Sound off in the comments. 

TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again