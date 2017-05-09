Sophie Turner is under fire.

The Game of Thrones star released a statement denying she used the n-word in a video shared and later deleted by fitness guru Brendan Fallis in his Instagram story.

In the footage, Turner, who is currently dating DNCE frontman Joe Jonas, appears alongside her beau and talks into the camera.

While some have claimed she said "what's up, n---a," the 21-year-old has since responded to the backlash with an official statement denying the allegations.