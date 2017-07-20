Seacrest in!
It's official: Ryan Seacrest will be back as the host of American Idol when it returns on ABC.
It was announced that Seacrest, who hosted all 15 seasons of Idol's run on Fox, would be back in action on the Thursday, July 20 show of Live With Kelly and Ryan. Kelly Ripa announced his return.
"Very exciting," Seacrest said on the show. "First of all, I don't know if you've ever been in a 15 year relationship and for a reason you really don't know you break up…I thought, 'Gosh, it'd be great to get back together at some point…"
"You make that show, you are the heart and soul," Ripa said.
After ending in 2016, American Idol's return was officially announced on Good Morning America on May 9, with ABC president Ben Sherwood saying in a statement, "America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol."
"It's genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me," Seacrest said in a statement. "I'm so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it's allowed me to experience. It's been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney|ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for Idol, and I've every confidence the show's legions of fans will love it—especially Idol's best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true."
When it comes to Seacrest's jam-packed schedule, which including serving as Live With Kelly and Ryan's new co-host and his daily morning radio show, it looks like American Idol will air on Sunday nights, freeing him up to continue his weekly duties. He told Ripa she could come any weekend.
Ahead of the official announcement that Idol would be returning, Seacrest discussed the possibility of returning as host on Live With Kelly and Ryan, saying the move from Fox to ABC would be a good one for him, saying, "I said, 'Well, that's kind of good to know, I work here!'"
While he was hesitant to say he would for sure return, his co-host made it clear she wanted him to do it.
"I know that you're busy in the mornings, I get it. I understand its hard doing double duty—you've got the radio show, you've got this. But your nights are free you don't have that much to do. You can do this!" she said. "You can disconnect for that! On the days where it is the day after, you won't even have to think, I will do it all!"
In the release, ABC said "Seacrest will help reinvigorate the series that pioneered a new genre of television, staying true to the heart of the show by sharing inspiring stories and turning dreams into reality."
"We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Ryan at the helm," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "So much of American Idol's overwhelming success can be attributed to Ryan, whose larger-than-life personality and laudable dedication to creating quality entertainment has made him a true master of his craft. His talent is limitless, and I can't think of a more appropriate person to honor the Idol legacy as it takes on new life than the man who has been there through it all."
The eliminated contestants will appear on Live With Kelly and Ryan. ABC has yet to announce the full judging panel aside from Katy Perry. She tweeted about the news: "I'm spicy, @RyanSeacrest is seasoned❗️All the right ingredients are coming together on @AmericanIdol. Have YOU auditioned? #TheNextIdol ������"
American Idol will return in the 2017-18 season on ABC.