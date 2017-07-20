Seacrest in!

It's official: Ryan Seacrest will be back as the host of American Idol when it returns on ABC.

It was announced that Seacrest, who hosted all 15 seasons of Idol's run on Fox, would be back in action on the Thursday, July 20 show of Live With Kelly and Ryan. Kelly Ripa announced his return.

"Very exciting," Seacrest said on the show. "First of all, I don't know if you've ever been in a 15 year relationship and for a reason you really don't know you break up…I thought, 'Gosh, it'd be great to get back together at some point…"

"You make that show, you are the heart and soul," Ripa said.