Blake Shelton isn't exactly a man of mystery.

The 40-year-old country singer tells it like it is, which is one of the many reasons his girlfriend (and fellow Voice mentor) Gwen Stefani loves him. But, surely, there has to be something fans don't know about Shelton. "What would shock people about him? Probably his knowledge of music—like broad knowledge outside of country music," Stefani told E! News before taping Monday's show. "It's pretty crazy. And just how gifted he is as a songwriter and just a singer. And then how much he just lets it all roll off. Like, he doesn't care. That's really shocking to me."

Adam Levine quipped, "Or the fact that he has three balls. What?" Visibly shocked by his joke, Stefani leaned into Levine and looked into the camera, saying, "Hi! Hi, mom! Hi, dad! I'm here with Adam Levine." The Maroon 5 frontman feigned embarrassment, saying, "Hey, guys. Sorry."