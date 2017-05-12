The Kardashian vacation just took another negative turn.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is fed up with her family for their lack of enthusiasm to spend more time all together during their Costa Rican getaway.

As her frustration continues to build, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attempt to reach a solution with her and make the most of the rest of the trip. Unfortunately, the conversation ultimately erupts into an argument between the sisters.

"It's just interesting how I don't see you guys a lot and I take the time to come here thinking, great, this is time that I get to be with my sisters and my nieces and nephews and do all these things," Khloe explains to Kris. "Kylie and Tyga are locked away in their room. You and Corey are doing whatever you and Corey do. You don't like to do any activities. Kim has her things where she's…whatever."