At one point or another over the years, every member of the Kardashian family has been totally over Scott Disick. (Well, maybe not Rob Kardashian, but...dude code.)
"I hate people who play victim. Take accountability people. Own your actions," tweeted Khloe Kardashian—who before becoming one of his closest friends regularly referred to Scott as a "douche lord" because of his shady ways—after a January 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that depicted the tough time he was having when Kourtney Kardashian broke up with him in July 2015 after nine rocky years.
"I don't think it's healthy for Kourtney to spend so much energy always helping you when all you do is s--t on her," Kim fired back at him when he tearfully explained how sorry he was for embarrassing their family.
And for awhile, it seemed as if a romantic reconciliation for Kourtney and Scott—who as the parents of three children together have never been out of contact for any significant length of time since the split—was imminent. Fans were rooting for them. The Kardashian family was exhausted by Scott, but certainly rooting for him to turn his life around and act like the man he kept claiming he knew he had to be to get back in Kourtney's good graces.
But now it's been almost two years since Kourtney sent Scott packing, and the tensions currently boiling over on KUWTK are serving as a timely explanation as to why Kourtney is where she's at right now.
Not that the 38-year-old E! star hasn't been going out and living her life for two years. But while Scott never took pains to avoid being photographed with various women since the split, it wasn't until really recently that Kourtney was ready to go public with the moving-on portion of her life.
She's now dating model Younes Bendjima, who celebrated his 24th birthday last Friday with a romantic dinner for two in Beverly Hills. They met during Paris Fashion Week last October, and we're told she's been eagerly spending her free time with him lately while she's not with the kids.
"Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week," a source explained to E! News last week. "Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun."
It may be casual, but the fact that they've even been seen together is a step in a different direction for Kourtney, who despite the occasional hookup rumor has not done any public dating since breaking up with Scott.
Ironically, sources say Scott is none too happy about the whole thing: he gets jealous at the idea of Kourtney dating anyone else and he hates seeing the photographic evidence.
"He has, like, two personalities, that's the hard thing," Kourtney mused not long after the breakup. "It's like he wants both, he's like 'I just want my family' or whatever. And I'm just like, 'Well, what are you doing to try to change your life?' There's just a lot that would have to happen for him to get on a good path."
Scott and Kourtney went through various stages of being broken up, from her being incredibly mad at him to the two being close enough to take their kids on a ski trip, from Scott feeling detached from the whole family to vacationing with everybody in Costa Rica and Aspen. There were rumors that Scott and Kourtney were living together again, dating again, a couple again.
But whatever it was that needed to happen for the two to officially reconcile never ultimately happened.
Last Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed how Scott secretly invited another woman to meet up with him in Costa Rica when he was there with the Kards in January, and the fam wasn't having it.
"Stop!" Khloe railed at him when she found out. "On our family trip with the kids?! I don't believe it. I'm in shock. Who the f--k does something like this? You were just downstairs trying to make out with Kourt. How dare you?!"
"What a f--king loser," Kim added. "I always had his back. I always thought like, 'Oh, they're going to get back together.' Move on."
The extreme display of disrespect on Scott's part even prompted Kourtney to announce, "I'm just thinking about all the guys I'm going to f--k when I get home!"
Even family matriarch Kris Jenner, who has unabashedly declared through thick and thin that her concern for Scott's well-being knows no bounds, was quick to confront him.
It's uncomfortable just thinking about it.
But though that was about as low as Scott had gone in a really long time, the explosion of anger was unlikely to result in any lasting damage, at least as far as Scott's long-term relationship with the rest of the family went.
His actions may have spurred Kourtney to move on once and for all, but as the father of three of Kris' grandchildren, Scott's always got a place in the family fold.
"Scott will always be one of my kids and part of our family," Kris told E! News in September. "I don't even track their relationship as much as I track the family like he's my kid."
The family showed the same tenderness toward Lamar Odomwhen Khloe was helping him recover after his near-fatal overdose in October 2015 (a terrifying event that sent Scott scurrying to rehab days later); at the end of the day, they relied on Khloe to make the right decisions for herself and they went with the flow, something the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is extremely good at doing.
Same thing when Kim was robbed and Kanye West was hospitalized—the fam closes ranks and are just there for each other, unequivocally.
To outsiders looking in, Scott would seem like a special case, especially considering his pattern of not being faithful to Kourtney. But once again, the family was merely following Kourtney's lead: if she wasn't giving up on him, then they weren't. And since he's forever linked to them as the father of Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, they'll continue to want what's best for him.
And Kourtney more than anyone wants what's best for her kids, which is why, just a few weeks ago, she and Scott were "back at it again with the coparenting skills," as she noted on Instagram from their family vacay in Hawaii.
Sometimes Dad may behave like a real douche lord, but he's lucky that his family is never going to hold that against him for long.
Asked in March how he and Kourtney were making the co-parenting work, Scott told People, "I don't know, and I don't want to jinx it."
He continued, "I don't think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we're able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that. Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It's not broke, so don't fix it."