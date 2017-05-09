At one point or another over the years, every member of the Kardashian family has been totally over Scott Disick. (Well, maybe not Rob Kardashian, but...dude code.)

"I hate people who play victim. Take accountability people. Own your actions," tweeted Khloe Kardashian—who before becoming one of his closest friends regularly referred to Scott as a "douche lord" because of his shady ways—after a January 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that depicted the tough time he was having when Kourtney Kardashian broke up with him in July 2015 after nine rocky years.

"I don't think it's healthy for Kourtney to spend so much energy always helping you when all you do is s--t on her," Kim fired back at him when he tearfully explained how sorry he was for embarrassing their family.

And for awhile, it seemed as if a romantic reconciliation for Kourtney and Scott—who as the parents of three children together have never been out of contact for any significant length of time since the split—was imminent. Fans were rooting for them. The Kardashian family was exhausted by Scott, but certainly rooting for him to turn his life around and act like the man he kept claiming he knew he had to be to get back in Kourtney's good graces.