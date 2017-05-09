Sophie Turner Denies Using Racial Slur in Instagram Video: "I Would Never Use Such an Abhorrent Word"
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are never too busy to bring a smile to a child's face.
The actors took a break from filming Universal Pictures' upcoming Jurassic World sequel in London Tuesday to stop by the Great Ormond Street Hospital and Children's Charity. After saying goodbye, Pratt, 37, and Howard, 36, published pictures from the visit via social media.
"Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormand Street Children's Hospital in London," said Pratt, who wore a Marvel cap. "I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood."
Pratt, a non-denominational Christian, shared Psalm 107:8-9 with his Facebook and Instagram followers. "Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul," he said. "He fills the hungry soul with good."
"No doubt," Pratt wrote. "Today my longing and hungry soul is filled."
Like Pratt, Howard re-grammed Becky Whitfield's photo of 11-year-old Elle and wrote, "So great meeting this sweet soul and many other strong, little warriors today at @greatormondst." In Whitefield's original Instagram caption, she wrote that Pratt and Howard's surprise hospital visit was "just what Elle needed"—or, more simply, "a lovely visit from some very nice people!!"
Pratt also posed for a picture with the "loving staff," writing, "Thank you for all that you do!!!"
E! News' spoke to Whitfield after the visit was over and expressed just how much the actors' visit meant to her daughter. "Elle has had a lung transplant and she has cystic fibrosis. She is 11 years old. She has been in hospital now two months recovering," she said. "It was a surprise visit, but a very nice one at that! She had no idea they were coming—huge surprise. They were very nice and Elle gave them wristbands #ellewishes to help with organ donation and CF Trust."
(The Cystic Fibrosis Trust, founded in 1964, funds research to treat and cure the genetic disorder. It aims to provide appropriate medial care and support for those with cystic fibrosis.)
"Elle has met a few celebrities on her journey waiting for the transplant to happen," Whitfield added. "She is also a huge fan of the Ellen show and would love to appear on her show as well!"
Pratt has also been promoting a charitable contest benefitting the Seattle Children's Hospital. Each $10 donation counts as a new entry. The winner will receive four round-trip coach tickets from Canada or the United States on Delta Airlines; a four-night stay at the Marriott in Oahu; a Jurassic World set visit; one-on-one time with Pratt; and a sneak peak of the film in production.
Last year, Pratt raised nearly a $500,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County, Wa.
Pratt and Howard aren't the only celebrities to visit children's hospitals, of course:
Gerardo Mora\/Getty Images for Starlight Children\'s Foundation
Mark Hamill surprised patients at the Florida Hospital for Children with Jedi-training activities and Star Wars-themed Starlight Brave Gowns in April 2017. This was all part of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Force for Change initiative, a philanthropic objective that uses the power of Star Wars to "empower and improve the lives of children around the world."
Demi Lovato visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles in support of their 2nd Annual Make March Matter campaign in 2017. To top it all off, Demi brought her favorite blue friend Smurfette before patients caught an advanced screening of her movie Smurfs: The Lost Village.
Another celebrity is making their March matter too! Josh Gad posted this Instagram photo in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter campaign in 2017. The children were able to attend a private viewing of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and take pictures with the movies favorite silly sidekick, LeFou.
Children\'s Hospital Los Angeles
Kung Fu Panda star Jack Black taught a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles how to be the best arm wrestler ever! Jack was one of many celebrities who visited in support of the Make March Matter campaign in 2017.
Selena Gomez spent her Christmas Eve in 2016 taking photos by the tree and spreading holiday cheer with the patients at Cook Children's Medical Center.
Children\'s Hospital Los Angeles
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up as Mrs. and Mr. Claus bring the holiday spirit by posing for pictures with patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in 2016.
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston shared Thor's hammer to bring some joy to the patients at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in August 2016.
Chris Pratt and a patient showed off their superhero muscles and superstar smiles at Seattle Children's Hospital in October 2016.
Adam Gerrard - Pool\/Getty Images
Prince Harry greeted a young patient at Kanti Children's Hospital while visiting Nepal in March 2016.
JABPromotions\/REX\/Shutterstock
John Boyega fulfilled Daniel Bell's dream of meeting Finn from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. John worked with the Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity and the Royal London Hospital to help make this little boy's big dream come true in March 2016.
Juiced TV and the Children\u2019s Hospital Foundation
Johnny Depp, dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow, posed for a selfie with patients at the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in July 2015. While the infamous captain was there to recruit new members to sail with him on the Black Pearl, Johnny spent time at the hospital in 2007 when his daughter was treated for renal failure.
Kyle Rivas\/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis spent their afternoon bowling with a child from Children's Mercy Hospital for the Big Slick Celebrity Bowl in June 2015. The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend was founded in 2010 by Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, and Paul Rudd. They have raised over $3 million for Children's Mercy Hospital.
Courtesy of Brita Meng Outzen\/Christopher\'s Haven
Chris Pratt visited Christopher's Haven in Boston dressed as Star-Lord after he lost a 2015 Super Bowl bet to Chris Evans. Although Pratt lost, Evans decided it was only right to visit Seattle's Children's Hospital dressed as Captain America at a later date. The two were able to raise $12,000 for Christopher's Haven and $15,000 for the Seattle Children's Hospital.
KCHJustforKids\/Twitter
Jennifer Lawrence was all smiles while spending time at Kosair Children's Hospital. Jennifer has made a surprise holiday visit every year since 2013, and has donated $2 million to help start the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.
Jason Merritt\/Wireimage
Heidi Klum made homemade cards with the patients of Children's Hospital Los Angeles in December 2014.
Children\'s Hospital Los Angeles
Kristen Bell and Josh Gad got out the scissors and glue to make paper Olafs with the patients of Children's Hospital Los Angeles in September 2014.
Facebook\/Children\'s Hospital Los Angeles
Britney Spears took time to draw and visit with patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in March 2014.
Taylor Swift played guitar and sang while visiting Hasbro Children's Hospital in March 2014.
kimkardashian.com
Kim Kardashian played the role of Santa's favorite helper by delivering gifts to patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in November 2011.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol