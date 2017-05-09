Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are never too busy to bring a smile to a child's face.

The actors took a break from filming Universal Pictures' upcoming Jurassic World sequel in London Tuesday to stop by the Great Ormond Street Hospital and Children's Charity. After saying goodbye, Pratt, 37, and Howard, 36, published pictures from the visit via social media.

"Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormand Street Children's Hospital in London," said Pratt, who wore a Marvel cap. "I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood."

Pratt, a non-denominational Christian, shared Psalm 107:8-9 with his Facebook and Instagram followers. "Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul," he said. "He fills the hungry soul with good."

"No doubt," Pratt wrote. "Today my longing and hungry soul is filled."