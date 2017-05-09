Jamie Denbo is not about to let Hollywood get away with ageism or sexism.

The Orange Is the New Black actress—who plays Ginsburg on the Netflix original series—took to Twitter to reveal another project had denied her a role due to her age.

"I was just informed that at the age of 43, I am TOO OLD to play the wife of a 57 year old," she tweeted. "Oh, the characters also have an 18 year-old daughter. I am TOO OLD to be the mother of an 18 year-old."