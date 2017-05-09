Which American Idol Judges Should Return for the Revival?

Who will be sitting at American Idol's judges' table?

No, you haven't time-traveled back a few years, when the headlines were dominated by reports of American Idol's rotating list of judges. ABC announced on Tuesday that they are officially bringing the show back from the dead after it ended its 15-season run on Fox last year. But the network has yet to announce who will serve as the revival's host and judges when it returns. Let the speculation begin!

The question we have now is whether or not any of American Idol's previous judges will or should return? We decided to rank all of the show's judges since it first premiered in 2002...