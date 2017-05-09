It's the final countdown!
In less than a month, Amal Clooney and George Clooney will welcome twins—a boy and a girl. Since The Talk's Julie Chen announced the barrister's pregnancy in February, Amal has been taking it easy as she continues to advocate on behalf of the Yazidis in Iraq—a cause near and dear to her heart. "Amal is trying not to overexert herself," a source tells E! News exclusively, adding that she'll give birth in London. "She's been very sensible throughout this pregnancy."
After the twins' birth, Amal will begin maternity leave. "She plans to be back at work around six months after giving birth, but her schedule will be greatly different than before," the source says. "A lot of time spent working at home. She has a great office set up at the Sonning house." According to the source, Amal has no intention of quitting the career she's worked so hard for.
And, as E! News previously reported, the Clooneys plan to raise their children in the U.K.
ABACA/INSTARimages.com
Ahead of the twins' arrival, the source says the couple consulted with Ilse Crawford, a London-based interior designer who focuses on human needs and "has a somewhat holistic approach to design." According to the source, Amal and George waited until she was six months pregnant before they had the twins' nursery decorated, because "they didn't want to rush or jinx things."
The Clooneys chose many of the items themselves. When they visited Paris in February, for example, they bought a few items at a boutique called Baudou and shipped them to the U.K.
The couple has also decided that after the twins come home, they won't hire a live-in or full-time nanny. Instead, they'll have a night nurse to help set a sleeping schedule in the beginning. Amal's mom, journalist Baria Alamuddin, has expressed that she would like to be involved, too.
Amal's final trimester hasn't been all about the babies, of course. As E! News exclusively reported Monday, she orchestrated a surprise 56th birthday party for George; She asked their friends, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, to help her pull it off. "Amal made it a joint birthday celebration," an insider revealed, "since Rande's birthday was just a couple of weeks ago." Both Cindy and Rande shared photos from the celebration via Instagram, but Amal—who's been keeping a low profile—did not appear in any of them. As the insider explained, "Technically her due date is next month, but they expect the twins to come early. It's just a waiting game now."
Cindy and Rande can't wait.
"I'm very excited. Obviously we're fans of parenthood. I think it's incredible for George and it really took Amal, I think, [for him to want to be a dad]," Cindy told E! News' Marc Malkin in March. "She's just so amazing and they're just so happy. It just seemed like a natural next step."
"I'm not sure he'll be changing diapers," Rande joked.
Cindy teased her husband, saying, "By the way, you don't know how to do diapers."
When E! News caught up with George later that month, he promised that he does, in fact, know how to change diapers. "Hang on for a minute! I played a pediatrician on ER, so I know how to work on extra children," the actor explained. "If there are any accidents, I'm there. I'm the guy."