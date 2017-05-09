It's the final countdown!

In less than a month, Amal Clooney and George Clooney will welcome twins—a boy and a girl. Since The Talk's Julie Chen announced the barrister's pregnancy in February, Amal has been taking it easy as she continues to advocate on behalf of the Yazidis in Iraq—a cause near and dear to her heart. "Amal is trying not to overexert herself," a source tells E! News exclusively, adding that she'll give birth in London. "She's been very sensible throughout this pregnancy."

After the twins' birth, Amal will begin maternity leave. "She plans to be back at work around six months after giving birth, but her schedule will be greatly different than before," the source says. "A lot of time spent working at home. She has a great office set up at the Sonning house." According to the source, Amal has no intention of quitting the career she's worked so hard for.

And, as E! News previously reported, the Clooneys plan to raise their children in the U.K.