Kylie Jenner better watch her back!

Kourtney Kardashian is heating up Costa Rica in this Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek as she strips down to her birthday suit and poses in a wet and wild photo shoot.

Photographer Mike Rosenthal is on hand to capture Kourtney's naked romp in the pool as Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian watch their older sis in action.

"Kourt, you are giving life right now!" hairstylist Jen Atkin applauds the mom of three as she works it in front of the camera.