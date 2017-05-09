Mistakes the American Idol Revival at ABC Has to Avoid

It's official: American Idol is coming back.

Yes, even though it ended its 15-season run in 2016, ABC has already revived the reality hit, making the announcement on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

"American Idol on ABC...that has a nice ring to it," Ben Sherwood, ABC president, said in a statement. "Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC's lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol."

While we'll have to wait even longer than a commercial break to find out who the host will be and the new line-up of judges, we already have a lot of thoughts on what we DON'T want to see from the American Idol revival. ABC, feel free to take notes: